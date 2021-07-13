Atrium Health will open new hospital in Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Atrium Health will soon have a new hospital in Cornelius.

Officials with the health system announced North Carolina has approved a “certificate of need” request from Atrium Health. The request was for a new 30-bed, 160,000 square-foot hospital at the intersection of Westmoreland Road and Highway 21 in Cornelius, officials said.

The hospital, to be named Atrium Health Lake Norman, is expected to open in 2024.

“We are thrilled to be able to move forward with plans to build this new, state-of-the-art hospital and provide the highest quality care to residents in and around the Lake Norman area with convenient access, close to home,” said Ken Haynes, president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “With the population growth that has been taking place, this new hospital is a key piece of our mission to better meet the needs of residents in the area. Whether someone is having a baby, undergoing surgery or needs emergency care at any hour of the day or night, our expert physicians, nurses and support staff will be close-at-hand.”

When completed, Atrium Health Lake Norman will have:

30 licensed acute care beds, 20 medical/surgical acute care beds, four intensive care unit beds, eight observation beds

Six maternity suites

Two operating rooms, plus a C-section operating room

Eight emergency department bays – including two for trauma cases – open 24/7, and a helipad

Imaging services, including: Mobile magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), digital radiography, fluoroscopy, two mobile x-ray units, ultrasound, nuclear medicine

Laboratory services

Pharmacy services

The 30 licensed beds and two operating rooms will be relocated from existing Atrium Health facilities, officials said. North Carolina initially declined the health system’s application to build the facility, according to Atrium officials. The state agreed to allow Atrium Health to move forward after they provided additional information as part of an appeal process settlement that resolved the matter.

The projected project cost for Atrium Health Lake Norman is approximately $154 million.

