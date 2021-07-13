Clothing retailer Guess informs customers of February data breach

I admittedly lost my cool on this week’s L.I.N.K. Live. When my editor, Marina, told me that we were going to discuss “workforce woes” I immediately felt a lump rise in my throat. I’ve been having a hard time going out and doing things as the world begins to open back up post-pandemic. Restaurants and retailers are posting on social media pleading with customers to be kind to them, but still every day there is a new viral video of someone yelling at a worker for just simply doing their job. It’s disheartening to say the least.