Clothing retailer Guess informs customers of February data breach
Clothing retailer Guess? Inc. has informed affected customers of a data breach in February that involved the theft of data. The information was detailed in a letter sent to customers, according to Bleeping Computer today, that states it discovered a “cybersecurity incident designed to encrypt files and disrupt business” on Feb. 19. Without Guess using the specific word, that’s a description of a ransomware attack.siliconangle.com
