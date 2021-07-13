Lance Lynn is back at the All-Star Game after a 9-year absence, and the Chicago White Sox pitcher looks to ‘keep riding the wave’ of a stellar 1st half

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn have agreed to a $38 million, two-year contract extension. The 34-year-old Lynn is 9-3 with an AL-best 1.99 ERA in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in a December trade with Texas for right-hander Dane Dunning and lefty Avery Weems. With Lynn helping anchor the rotation, the White Sox had an eight-game lead in the AL Central heading into Saturday’s game against Houston. “We are thrilled to be able to keep Lance in a White Sox uniform for the next several seasons,” general manager Rick Hahn said in a release. “He very quickly proved himself to be not only an All-Star-caliber addition to the front of our rotation but also the positive clubhouse presence that we envisioned at the time of the acquisition.” Lynn, 34, will make $18.5 million in each of the next two seasons. The White Sox have an $18 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.