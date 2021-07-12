Is COVID-19 making a comeback? Delta variant becomes most common strain in US

BISMARCK — After more than two months of uninterrupted decline in active COVID-19 cases, infections are once again rising in North Dakota. The growing prevalence of the more contagious delta variant has taken hold in unvaccinated pockets across the country, including Missouri and Arkansas where hospitals are struggling to accommodate a surge in cases. The strain, first identified in India late last year, accounts for an estimated 83% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week.