View from the sky: Drone photos of Shelby campus, new school project

Randy Broderick, vice president of the Shelby Board of Education, provided photos he took in June when he used a drone to fly over the Shelby campus. A variety of sites are shown in his photos, including the new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school under construction and the track area Shelby High School. Also shown are the high-quality sports bleachers that were installed earlier this year. The bleachers were donated by businesses Grant Milliron. They are from the former Mansfield Motor Speedway.