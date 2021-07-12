Cancel
Shelby, OH

View from the sky: Drone photos of Shelby campus, new school project

By Photos provided by Randy Broderick
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandy Broderick, vice president of the Shelby Board of Education, provided photos he took in June when he used a drone to fly over the Shelby campus. A variety of sites are shown in his photos, including the new pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade school under construction and the track area Shelby High School. Also shown are the high-quality sports bleachers that were installed earlier this year. The bleachers were donated by businesses Grant Milliron. They are from the former Mansfield Motor Speedway.

