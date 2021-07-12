Epiphanny Prince helps Storm hold off Mercury in final game before Olympics
EVERETT — With eight seconds left in the third quarter, and the Seattle Storm up by seven points against the Phoenix Mercury, Epiphanny Prince called her own number. The shooting guard motioned for center Mercedes Russell to screen her defender, and feinted a drive toward the rim. With both Mercury defenders following her screener, Prince easily stepped back, behind the three-point line, and buried her shot with 4.3 seconds left on the clock, extending the Storm’s lead to double-digits with 10 minutes to play.www.wenatcheeworld.com
Comments / 0