Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all. But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning's possession for an extended party. After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature “Champa Bay” boat parade on Monday, hockey's holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs after slipping and hitting the ground during the storm. The bowl of the 128-year-old silver chalice was dented to the point that it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.