Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

China market regulator approves Tencent's $3.5 billion deal to take Sogou private

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rURhi_0av1k1Fy00

(Reuters) - China’s antitrust regulator unconditionally approved on Tuesday Tencent Holdings Ltd’s plan to take the country’s no.3 search engine Sogou Inc private in a $3.5 billion deal.

Reuters had reported the pending approval in April by State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR).

The deal, announced in September, was for Tencent to buy the 60% of U.S.-listed Sogou that it didn’t already own, making it the latest Chinese company to exit U.S. markets amid tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Markets#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sogou Inc#Samr#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
Los Angeles Times

China stocks in U.S. suffer biggest two-day wipeout since 2008

Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns on its technology and education sectors have unleashed shock waves across global markets, erasing $769 billion in value from U.S.-listed Chinese stocks over the course of just five months. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index — which tracks 98 of China’s biggest companies listed in the U.S....
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Russia inks deals worth over $3.5 BILLION during MAKS 2021 Air Show

Agreements worth around 265 billion rubles ($3.59 billion) were signed during Russia's biennial MAKS 2021 international air show, which ended Sunday, exceeding the results of the previous MAKS 2019. Major domestic aviation deals included the sale of Sukhoi Superjet 100 and IL-114-300 aircraft, as well as Mil helicopters. Other agreements...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese military aircraft enters Taiwan air defence zone

Taipei [Taiwan], July 26 (ANI): A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan's air identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday afternoon, marking the 12th intrusion by the People's Liberation Army Air Force this month. A People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwestern corner of...
EconomyBloomberg

China Stocks in U.S. Erase $740 Billion as Crackdown Deepens

Beijing’s sweeping crackdowns of its technology and education sectors has unleashed shockwaves across global markets, causing U.S.-listed Chinese stocks to post their biggest back-to-back losses in over a decade. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunged 5.6% Monday morning after regulators in China unveiled an overhaul of its education sector...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Chinese communists are souring on capitalism

HONG KONG, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese Communist Party’s affair with capitalism is souring rapidly. Beijing is forcing the country’s $120 billion private tutoring industry to turn non-profit, an unprecedented move that wiped out billions of dollars in value at a swathe of listed Chinese firms. The latest...
EconomyCleanTechnica

What Would A US–China War Mean For Tesla?

When I was in college, I spent some time in Taiwan doing volunteer work. It was a neat experience to get to know a culture very different from the American and Mexican cultures I grew up with, but car enthusiast me noticed a lot of familiar things. For one, there...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Plunging Again Today

China imposed a number of strict rules on the for-profit tutoring sector. Investors are increasingly wary of Beijing's influence over publicly traded companies. Shares of Chinese tech stocks were tumbling today for the second session in a row as fears of regulatory crackdown by the Chinese government continued to mount.
Economywallstreetonparade.com

The Communist Party Just Wiped Out a Whole Industry in China; Next Target, Chinese Companies Spilling Secrets in IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange

It’s going to be very hard for Americans to get their brains around what is happening in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) decided to wipe out an entire industry – notwithstanding the fact that tens of billions of dollars were already invested in that industry’s publicly-traded companies, many of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The industry is the private education market in China. A sampling of the carnage is reflected in the chart above. Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), TAL Education (TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have lost nearly all of their market value since April.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fortune

How U.S. CEOs can stand up to China

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Chinese Communist Party marked its 100th anniversary this month by touting its rise as a superpower the world has no choice but to respect. Yet at the recent G-7 summit, President Biden convinced ambivalent allies to condemn China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, putting their shared values ahead of their dependence on trade with Beijing. American companies that do business in China face a similar test: Will their commitments to pursue environmentally and socially responsible practices prove more powerful than the lure of the world’s second biggest economy?
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks hit records ahead of Tesla earnings

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors awaited a busy week for earnings reporting from Big Tech and the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88 points, or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.24% and...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Lower After China's Latest Attack on Tech

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Monday, after a negative lead from Asia that reflected dismay at China's latest move against technology companies. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.4% and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy