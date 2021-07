DENVER — Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night’s Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G’s “Hypnotize” right before settling back into the batter’s box.