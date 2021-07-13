Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Devon Givens 7-12-2021

975thefanatic.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Phillies at 44-44 at the All Star Break, Devon wants to know if you’re invested in the team. And how many wins in July will they need to be buyers at the trade deadline? Did you find the Anthony Mackie joke about Ben Simmons on the ESPY’s funny?

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Giannis’s Girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo added “NBA champion” to his résumé on Tuesday night, scoring 50 points in a series-clinching win over the Phoenix Suns. Following the legacy-defining victory, Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for the ‘Greek Freak.’. “Nobody truly knows the work you have...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

LA Clippers rumors: Wojnarowski drops huge Kawhi Leonard update

On Friday, rumors went flying about the LA Clippers maybe no longer being the favorites to roster Kawhi Leonard for the upcoming 2021-2022 season. Leonard always seems to be quiet about the future, and what his plans are. When rumors sparked about him potentially not being happy with the Clippers’ medical staff, talks flared up about him leaving.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLB975thefanatic.com

With The Phillies Off, These Prospects Are Making Noise

The Phillies will return to action post All-Star break on Friday with a doubleheader. But the minor leaguers continue to play on down on the farm. And while the Phillies farm system leaves a lot to be desired, these prospects have been playing well as of late!. The former #1...
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 7-13-21

Sound Off 7-12-21 05:21 Download July 12th. Kevin Kinkead Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 7-12-21 Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (47 minutes ago) 2815 episodes. The John Kincade Sho‪w‬
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Mike Missanelli Show 7-13-21

Today on the Mike Missanelli Show, Tyrone Johnson filling in for Mike and the word of the day is “Joy”. Watching the Home Run Derby last night, Tyrone was feeling “joy” for the first time in months while watching sports. Then the news drops as well as it is now official that the Sixers are starting trade talks for Ben Simmons. Ty also wanted to know what was the moment of Joy for you in Sports. (00:00-14:22) Tyrone went to the phones to hear your moments and what you think about the possibility of a Ben Simmons trade (14:22-1:48:46)Rich Hoffman, from The Athletic, joins the show to talk about the news of Ben Simmons now officially being talked about for possible trades. Rich also commented on the relationship between Simmons and Embiid and does that factor in to a possible trade? (1:48:46-1:59:50) More of your moments of joy for the remainder of the show up till Sound Off (1:59:50-2:46:12)
MLB975thefanatic.com

The Best Of The John Kincade Show 7-13-2021

Today’s best of has John’s thoughts about Zack Wheeler’s All-Star starter snub, as well as a discussion about the All-Star game and an attempt by baseball to draw a younger audience!
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Anthony Gargano Show 7-13-2021

In today’s best of, Anthony has finally found the cure to his deep, dark sports depression and it’s the thing that has always been there for him: FOOTBALL. Anthony mentions how something his son said to him involving football made him have an out of body experience. Andrew argues that it’s too early to be this excited for football (0:00-21:13). The guys briefly discuss the differences between the Eagles past coaching staffs and the new regime (21:13-27:47). The guys also discuss some all-time sports movies in honor of their Fan Fest giveaway game today (27:47-50:15).
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons purchases Los Angeles home 2700 miles from Philly

A handful of Philadelphia 76ers fans are rooting for Ben Simmons to get out of town ASAP. Now, they seem to be one step closer to getting their wish, as the All-Star “guard” recently purchased a brand-new mansion in Los Angeles — almost 3,000 miles away from Philly. According to...
MLB975thefanatic.com

Ryan Weiss, Professional Baseball Player With A Storied Past

Ryan Weiss is a professional baseball player in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. At the time of this interview, he was playing with the Amarillo Sod Poodles however, was promoted to AAA with the Reno Aces shortly after we recorded. Ryan’s dad took his own like and mom died before he...
BaseballKFVS12

Heartland Sports 10pm on 7/12

A SEMO pitched was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Watch Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 7/12. A SEMO pitcher was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 7/11. Sports. Heartland Sports 7/11/21. Updated: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT. Catfish & Cardinals.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers acquiring Russell Westbrook in trade becoming ‘increasingly likely’

According to a recent report, the possibility of Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook landing with the Los Angeles Lakers seems to be gaining momentum. “The Wizards, multiple sources have said, are aligning toward a full rebuild should [Bradley] Beal ask out,” wrote Matt Moore of the Action Network. “It’s not a coincidence that Bleacher Report reported that there have been preliminary talks between the Lakers and Wizards about a deal for Russell Westbrook, a deal that league sources said was increasingly likely as of Sunday night.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 best non-Ben Simmons trades Sixers can pull off to help Joel Embiid

The NBA offseason is really about to heat up, with trade talks already happening around the league. Teams are already engaging with each other for potential deals and this includes the Philadelphia 76ers, who had a disappointing finish to their 2020-21 season. All-Star Ben Simmons has been the main headline surrounding Sixers trade chatter as they try to get more help for Joel Embiid.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Ian Cundall Calls-In: 7/12/21

Ian Cundall of Sox Prospects.com joins Arcand to discuss everything Red Sox. The guys discuss the pick of Marcelo Mayer and why he fell all the way to #4.
Basketballthecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to the basketball shooting robot at the Olympics

Unless you’re French, the most entertaining part of today’s France-United States men’s basketball game was what happened at halftime. During halftime, a basketball shooting robot was putting on an exhibition and was programmed to hit free throws, three pointers, and half-court shots with pinpoint accuracy. As you can see, despite it taking forever to shoot, the robot is pretty good.
Complex

Michael Blackson Claims Ben Simmons Tried to Shoot His Shot at His Girlfriend by Sliding Into Her DMs

Michael Blackson and another one of Philadelphia’s adopted sons might have a beef to squash. During a recent Breakfast Club appearance, the comedian shared a story in which Sixers star Ben Simmons, who he didn’t mention directly by name, tried to get with the comedian’s partner, Rada. At the 10:07-minute mark, Blackson claimed that he introduced Simmons to his girlfriend during Super Bowl weekend in Miami, after which point Rada noticed that Simmons was in her DMs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Rumors: Adrian Wojnarowski Hints At Big Week

NBA insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe are hosting a special on ESPN today, as we near this week’s NBA Draft. Beyond the future stars that will be picked on Thursday night, there is rampant speculation on the current NBA stars that find themselves in trade rumors. One name who could be in the middle of things this week: Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy