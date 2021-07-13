Devon Givens 7-12-2021

Today on the Mike Missanelli Show, Tyrone Johnson filling in for Mike and the word of the day is “Joy”. Watching the Home Run Derby last night, Tyrone was feeling “joy” for the first time in months while watching sports. Then the news drops as well as it is now official that the Sixers are starting trade talks for Ben Simmons. Ty also wanted to know what was the moment of Joy for you in Sports. (00:00-14:22) Tyrone went to the phones to hear your moments and what you think about the possibility of a Ben Simmons trade (14:22-1:48:46)Rich Hoffman, from The Athletic, joins the show to talk about the news of Ben Simmons now officially being talked about for possible trades. Rich also commented on the relationship between Simmons and Embiid and does that factor in to a possible trade? (1:48:46-1:59:50) More of your moments of joy for the remainder of the show up till Sound Off (1:59:50-2:46:12)