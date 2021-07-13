Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Check out all the upcoming features coming to Microsoft Edge

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn its 'What's Next' section on the Edge Insider website, Microsoft has published today all the upcoming and currently rolling out features that the browser will receive. There are plenty of changes in store starting from changes in PDF handling to Tab Groups, as well as certain policy changes and much more. Since the feature roadmap has been updated just today, none of the changes are currently in the stable channel yet.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Edge#Startup#Pwa#Microsoft Family Safety#Blocked#Edu#Vertical Tabs#Amazon Com#Collections Starting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Youtube
Related
Video GamesNeowin

Stardock releases DeskScapes into Early Access on Steam for $2.99

Stardock released their popular desktop wallpaper management application, DeskScapes, into Early Access on Steam today. DeskScapes allows users to manage and apply both animated and traditional desktop backgrounds with seamless access to cloud-based computer wallpapers. The newest version, DeskScapes, builds on the successes of all the versions that came before...
ComputersNeowin

Detailed specifications of Alder Lake-S Core i9-12900K and more SKUs reportedly leak

The alleged specifications of the upcoming Intel 12th gen desktop processors dubbed Alder Lake-S have leaked today, courtesy of '我用第三人称', a user on the Chinese Q&A website Zhihu. The new leak expands on some of the details we came to know earlier where the upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship 16-core, 24-thread (16C/24T) Core i9-12900K was outscoring the current AMD mainstream flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in the Cinebench R20 multi-core test.
Cell PhonesNeowin

ShanaEncoder 5.2.2.2

ShanaEncoder is a superior video and audio conversion tool that enables you to convert between popular video and audio formats. The program offers ready-to-use conversion profiles to choose from and you can also adjust the settings for each format. ShanaEncoder supports most popular video formats, including AVI, MOV, MP4, MTS,...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft announces Windows 365 Cloud PC, its new virtualized cloud OS offering

After close to a year of rumors, Microsoft today officially announced Cloud PC, which is part of a new Windows 365 cloud offering from the Redmond firm, at its Inspire conference. The company says that Cloud PC is a “hybrid personal computing category” which “uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience”, remotely delivering Windows 10 and – eventually – Windows 11 to users across platforms from the cloud.
SoftwareNeowin

Dynamics 365 data access now available in Microsoft Teams

In May, Microsoft released a preview for its Dynamics 365 Order Management service, shortly followed by a new partnership with the Spain's premier football association LaLiga to strengthen its position in the business applications space. At its Inspire 2021 conference today, the tech giant has announced that data access for Dynamics 365 is now included in Microsoft Teams.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft reveals enhancements to Event Grid and Azure Kubernetes Service

As is common in Microsoft events, the company had a lot to announce regarding enhancements to its Azure solutions. Apart from free extended security updates for older versions of Windows Server and SQL Server on Azure, it has also revealed improvements to Event Grid and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Azure...
Cell PhonesNeowin

Android 12 Beta 3 brings face detection to auto-rotate, scrolling screenshots, and more

Google announced Android 12 during its I/O conference in May, unveiling a major UI refresh called Material You, along with other improvements such as privacy-focused enhancements, and more. The firm has since released two betas, with the second beta bringing the adaptive accent colors shown off during the conference. Today, the firm is rolling out Android 12 Beta 3 that brings with it a few new features such as scrolling screenshots, auto-rotate improvements, and more.
TechnologyNeowin

Transaction fees across Microsoft commercial marketplaces are being reduced to 3%

Microsoft had a bunch of announcements to share regarding its own products like Dynamics 365, Cloud for Sustainability, and Azure at its Inspire 2021 conference today. But perhaps something else that will attract businesses is the enhancements the company introduced for its commercial marketplaces for organizations. Across the industry, commercial...
SoftwareNeowin

Latest Edge Dev build adds a flag to enable the Windows 11 design, brings more features

After a bit of a hiatus, Microsoft is back to releasing Edge Dev builds this week. Today, build 93.0.946.1 is heading out to users, bringing a few new features, including the ability to upload payment card information to a Microsoft Account and sync it across devices. The new share menu with the ‘email to myself’ option that was added earlier this month also gets a mention in the release notes.
Softwareonmsft.com

Microsoft details new features in Windows 10 version 21H2, coming soon to Release Preview Insiders

Microsoft has officially detailed the new features coming with Windows 10 version 21H2, the next version of the OS that will be released alongside Windows 11 later this year. As expected, Windows 10 version 21H2 will be another minor update like 21H1 was earlier this year, with only 3 new features related to Wi-Fi security, Windows Hello, and the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
EnvironmentNeowin

Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability will offer actionable insights on carbon emissions

Providing environmentally sustainable solutions powered by Microsoft's technology is a key goal for the company. To that end, it also teamed up with a number of organizations including Accenture, GitHub, Goldman Sachs, and ThoughtWorks to form the Green Software Foundation a couple of months ago. At its ongoing Inspire 2021 conference today, the Redmond tech giant has announced the Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability Initiative.
Technologyvmware.com

Microsoft Edge Chromium

If you want to manage the Microsoft Edge Chromium browser with VMware Dynamic Environment Manager (DEM), here is a good working template. Recommended is to deploy the Microsoft Edge Chromium browser for business, which can be found here: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/business. This DEM config file will capture all important Microsoft Edge settings,...
Technologymobigyaan.com

How to hide title bar in Microsoft Edge browser

Microsoft Edge stopped supporting the legacy version of the browser and is now focusing on the new Edge that is using the Chromium engine. Ever since the browser was launched by the company, it has been working on improving performance and offering new features to users. In the latest version...
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft redesigns over 1,800 emoji in 3D, resurrects Clippy as the paper clip emoji

Microsoft’s Claire Anderson, Art Director & Emojiologist at the company’s design team today penned a post on Medium to talk about the work the Redmond firm has been doing to revamp the look of emoji for Windows and the various Microsoft services – which the firm says are over 1,800 in total. Anderson says that the team has been working to “dramatically refresh” these emojis to create something that is “innately Fluent” by option for 3D designs and animations, moving away for 2D.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Pin the Downloads Button to Microsoft Edge Toolbar

The Downloads feature in Microsoft Edge is mysterious. It only shows up in the toolbar when you’re downloading something. Here’s how to pin the Downloads button to the Microsoft Edge toolbar so that you can always find it. Starting in Version 90, Microsoft Edge moved away from the bottom-toolbar version...
ComputersNeowin

Download this free Linux Cheat Sheet Bundle by MakeUseOf

A free collection of downloadable cheat sheets to help you get the most from Linux. Linux is a free and open source operating system. It's been around since 1991, but it continues to be an important alternative choice away from Windows and Mac. We've put together this collection of cheat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy