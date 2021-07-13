Check out all the upcoming features coming to Microsoft Edge
On its 'What's Next' section on the Edge Insider website, Microsoft has published today all the upcoming and currently rolling out features that the browser will receive. There are plenty of changes in store starting from changes in PDF handling to Tab Groups, as well as certain policy changes and much more. Since the feature roadmap has been updated just today, none of the changes are currently in the stable channel yet.www.neowin.net
