Local Legislators and the City of Asbury Park to proclaim July 14th as "Mercy Center Day"

 14 days ago

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mercy Center is pleased to welcome the Members of the 11th Legislative District and Councilpersons of the City of Asbury Park at a ceremony declaring July 14th as “Mercy Center Day” and to recognize the extraordinary work of Sister Carol Ann Henry and Sister Mary Louise Miller.

