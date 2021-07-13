Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Casey King Joins Julie & Co. Realty, LLC

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS | Julie & Co. Realty is proud to announce Casey King as the newest member of our brokerage. Casey King lives and works in the beautiful Adirondacks of upstate New York. She was blessed to be born and raised in Ticonderoga, making her a true Local Expert. Surrounded by gorgeous views, quaint towns, and top-notch schools, Casey couldn't ask for a better place to call home. If you are interested in buying your first home, buying your dream home, or listing your home, you've come to the right place. Casey looks forward to helping you through all stages of the real estate process.

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Ticonderoga, NY
New York City, NY
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Julie Co#Saratoga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official. President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy