St. Paul's Summer Camp
Spark imaginative learning by enrolling in St. Paul’s Summer Camps! (1340 3rd Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids). We will be exploring multiple themed weeks as we explore topics such as gardening, space week, ocean week, camping week and more! We will be partnering with community organizations to bring in on site field trips to enhance your child’s learning experience. Two week program July 12-15, 9:30 am-3:00 pm. Sign up today! $100 per week, SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE!www.hooplanow.com
