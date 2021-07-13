National advances at Gopher Classic

The Free Press

BLOOMINGTON — Max Goertzen had a two-run inside-the-park home run to lead Mankato National past Bloomington Blue 10-6 in the quarterfinals of the Gopher Classic baseball tournament Monday.

Louis Magers was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for National. Goertzen and Tanner Shumski each had two hits and two RBIs, and Zander Dittbenner had a hit and two RBIs. Luke Johnson had two hits.

Nic Cook was the winning pitcher, giving up no earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Earlier Monday, National defeated Omaha (Neb.) Central 7-3, with Johnson getting the win. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed one earned run with two strikeouts. Mason Holmes finished, giving up one run on three hits.

Dittbenner and Ethan Fox both went 3 for 4, and Jacob Maes hit a two-run double. Shumski also had an RBI.

National (17-4) plays in the tournament semifinals at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday against Gillette, Wyoming, at Minnetonka. The winner advances to the championship game at 2 p.m.

Mankato American 12, Sleepy Eye 2, 5 innings: Grant Hermer had three RBIs as Mankato American win the five-inning game at Wolverton Field.

Caleb Fogal and Calin Jacobs each had two RBIs, and Alex Mitzel had two hits.

Jared Grams pitched all five innings, allowing three walks and striking out four.

American (17-6) plays at Willmar on Tuesday.