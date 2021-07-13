1 person detained after 'homemade device' causes explosion in Prince William County

LAKE RIDGE, Va. — One person has been detained for questioning after an explosion in a townhome community in Lake Ridge, Va. on Monday, according to the Prince William County Fire Department.

The explosion was reported around 8:05 p.m., officials said. When firefighters arrived on the scene of the 3000 block of Bridgeton Court, they found remnants of a possible explosion.

Moments later, Virginia State Police crews also found a homemade device, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief, Matt Smolsky. He said the device was not a pipebomb but appears to be "another type of homemade device."

Police established a suspect who is being detained for questioning, Chief Smolsky said. The identity of the suspect has not been released and charges are pending.

The incident did not injure anyone or damage any structures, officials said.

Detonation is reported to have happened outside in a green common area for the neighborhood, officials added.

One neighbor told WUSA9 what she heard.

"All I heard was a loud boom. I came outside and saw the vehicles. I still don't know what's going on, but my neighbors aren't able to go home, so that's very concerning," the witness said.

Roads in the area were blocked for the investigation Monday night.

Prince William County Fire officials continue to investigate the incident.

WUSA9 will continue to provide more details as additional information comes into our newsroom.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.