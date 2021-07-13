Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

Vulnerability is slowly becoming more acceptable within the hip-hop/rap industry. While being open about life experience has been present since the genre’s debut, it’s the raw emotions and feelings that come about because of the experience that is becoming accepted. Now more than ever, people see artists of this genre spew lines of heartbreak, mental health, their difficult life situations, etc. and how it has shaped them. Vince Staples has been one of these artists since his debut. His pain gets masked with humorous lines immediately after as well as a fun and entertaining persona on social media. With his latest release, Vince Staples (produced solely by Kenny Beats), people see the North Long Beach rapper continue to be vulnerable but in a more explicit and serious manner.