Long Beach, CA

Vince Staples Delivers "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" Visual

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Staples has released the official music video for “ARE YOU WITH THAT?,” a track from his latest eponymous record. Directed by Jack Begert, the accompanying visual highlights “voyeuristic moments” in the artist’s home of Long Beach, California and features images highlighting “Black joy and the beauty within the fringes.” Vince Staples was produced by Kenny Beats, who shared, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

