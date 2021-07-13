Cancel
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Raff with Kolby Cooper

By Whiskey Riff Raff
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 14 days ago
This kid is going places…fast.

Fresh off a record deal, Kolby Cooper discusses his new single “Excuses,” writing heartbreakers as a happily married man, blacking out with Koe Wetzel, playing private shows (AKA some rich guy’s house), George Brett’s phenomenal landscaping, Alan Jackson, “Cannonball,” performing at bars underage, beer-drinkin’ foreign exchange students, high school football, the struggles of being a Yankees fan, and more.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “Whiskey Riff Raff” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
