Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

GIGABYTE has spare RTX 3080 Ti GPUs to waste in its new external GPU

By Anthony Garreffa
Posted by 
TweakTown.com
TweakTown.com
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GIGABYTE has just unveiled its latest AORUS Gaming Box, with a pre-installed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card in the form of the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box. Check it out:. GIGABYTE's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Gaming Box which is virtually identical to the existing...

www.tweaktown.com

Comments / 0

TweakTown.com

TweakTown.com

292K+
Followers
8K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Science, health, space, tech, and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.

 https://www.tweaktown.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigabyte#Gpus#Laptop#Gigabyte#Aorus Gaming Box#Ti#Vram#Hdmi#Aio#Eta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
RTX
Related
ComputersPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti vs Nvidia RTX 3070: How do they compare?

The RTX 3070 Ti is the latest mid-range graphics card in Nvidia’s lineup, and the successor to the RTX 3070. But how do the two models compare?. The RTX 3070 Ti and the RTX 3070 sit above the 3060 Ti and 3060, and below the flagship 3090, 3080 Ti and 3080 in Nvidia’s 30 series. This makes them a middle option based on the Ampere architecture.
Computersnotebookcheck.net

Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU is not really worth it: 50% slower than the RTX 3060, but only 10% cheaper

Nvidia introduced the RTX 3050 Ti mobile GPU as a more affordable alternative to the RTX 3060, but the value just does not seem to be there. If we analyze the latest tests performed by Jarrod’s Tech, we can clearly see that the RTX 3050 Ti is in a rough spot and probably does not even need to exist as a separate tier, knowing that laptop OEMs can play around with the TGP values and offer significantly slower RTX 3060 models. Jarrod tried to perform an apples to apples comparison as much as he could, using the same Tongfang chassis on the XMG Core 17 powered by the Intel Core I7-11800H processor coupled with 16 GB of DDR4-3200 dual channel RAM with CL22 timings. He tested max TGP versions of both models with Optimus enabled in 15 games plus some content creation suites and also compares thermals and battery life.
ComputersToms Hardware

RTX 3050 Ti Laptops Deliver Questionable Performance

According to independent benchmarking from Jarrod'sTech on YouTube, the mobile RTX 3050 Ti could prove to be one of the worst mobile GPUs in Nvidia's 30-series lineup—along with the RTX 3050 it would seem, since that will basically be just as bad. Thanks to some lackluster specifications, the 3050 Ti is around 35% slower than the RTX 3060, with just a 10% difference in price.
ComputersHEXUS.net

HEXUS Week In Review: B550, B560 and a choice of RTX 3080 Ti

Nvidia has extended its RTX 30 Series portfolio with Ti models designed to fill the remaining gaps at various price points. These new additions don't ... We've often wondered why users need so many expansion slots on regular ATX motherboards when plentiful features are integrated into the latest chipsets. In other ...
Video Gamesxda-developers

GeForce RTX 3090 GPUs are breaking while playing Amazon’s New World [Updated]

Amazon has been trying to break into gaming with some in-house efforts over the past couple of years. However, the company hasn’t been too successful. Last year, it released Crucible after six years of development, and shortly after release, it sent the game back into the beta phase before ultimately canceling it altogether. But that’s not as bad as what some players are reporting with the company’s latest game. Multiple users on Reddit and the game’s forums (via Gamespot) have reported that New World is bricking their EVGA-branded GeForce RTX 3090.
ElectronicsHEXUS.net

Review: Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Amp Holo

Nvidia has extended its RTX 30 Series portfolio with Ti models designed to fill the remaining gaps at various price points. These new additions don't significantly alter the performance landscape, yet with controversial hash-rate limitations, they may slowly but surely help to alleviate long-standing stock shortages. Nvidia has made cards such as the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti less appealing to crypto miners, which ought to bode well for actual gamers.
Computerswindowscentral.com

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3070 Ti review: A compelling GPU upgrade for older gaming PCs

While it's more than likely you're still holding out to actually purchase one at a reasonable price, it's time for yet another graphics card. NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti in May 2021 as a slightly beefier version of the RTX 3070. After the miserable RTX 3080 Ti launch, which was essentially a slightly handicapped RTX 3090, expectations for this new Ti GPU were low.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming PCs at Aldi: Desktop PC with GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for 1300 euros

The German discounter chains Aldi Süd and Aldi Nord are adding some desktop PCs and notebooks to their range on July 29, 2021, including two devices for gaming. The Erazer Beast X25 houses the fastest hardware you can get in a notebook: AMD’s eight-core processor Ryzen 9 5900HX with clock frequencies of up to 4.6 GHz and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3080 mobile graphics chip with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory and a high energy budget of up to 165 watts.
Computerscommunitynewscorp.com

ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo graphics card test: overclocking and RGB

Today it’s graphics card with the test of the RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo model from ZOTAC. A not unnoticed graphics card that is entitled to a GA104 with 6144 Cuda cores, but also 192 tensor cores and 48 RT cores. The card also offers a home cooling system with three fans and a good portion of RGB. Discover here: ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti AMP Holo Test or by clicking on the source.
Computersthenerdstash.com

Amazon’s New World Bricks GPUs Worth $1500

Amazon’s New World is apparently making a killing by bricking Nvidia GPUs. The game’s closed beta session began earlier this week, and some players have reportedly experienced the MMORPG bricking their 3090 Nvidia GPUs. The cards being so rare and expensive only makes the event all the more unfortunate for those players. Most of the initial reports of New World bricking GPUs came through the game’s main subreddit. Redditor greyone78 mentioned that his EVGA 3090 had been able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra settings for the last couple of months without any issue. Before long, Twitter was also seeing some players report the same problem – with EVGA cards being fried once again. People experiencing those problems also created a tread on New World‘s official forums.
Computerstecheblog.com

Get an ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop PC with a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and RTX 3070 GPU for $1699.99 Shipped

The ASUS ROG Strix GA15DK Gaming Desktop PC comes fully ready for any game right out of the box, and you can get one for $1699.99 shipped, this weekend only. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7-5800X Processor (32M Cache, up to 4.7 GHz) with ROG B550 board, 16GB if DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, 1TB HDD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Product page. Read more for a video unboxing and additional information.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

New World is reportedly killing some users’ high-end GPUs

The closed beta for Amazon Games’ new MMO, New World, launched yesterday and several players are enjoying the long-awaited game that’s come to compete against the likes of World of Warcraft. But some EVGA RTX 3090 graphics card owners have reported that their GPU went dead while playing the game, according to Kotaku.

Comments / 0

Community Policy