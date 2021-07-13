According to SAGE, as Covid increases in August, there could be 200 deaths each day.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the State of Alaska, Fairbanks could see a potential rise in cases. According to Katie Garrity, Health Program Associate with Fairbanks Public Health, the increase in cases could create further infections as the summer comes to an end. “We are currently having an uptick in cases, and it’s different in different parts of the state. For Fairbanks, we don’t have enough people vaccinated which means that anyone who’s not vaccinated could get COVID - and that could lead to it spreading community wide. It’s summer right now, and we’re heading towards the school season in the fall. Right now we can be outdoors a bunch, but as we move towards indoors that just means that if the cases go up now, that’s more spread that happens in the near future and into the fall.”