According to SAGE, as Covid increases in August, there could be 200 deaths each day.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 14 days ago

The peak of the third wave of Covid infection in England is not expected until mid-August, according to Government scientists, and could result in 1,000 to 2,000 hospital admissions each day.

