Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill tractor trailer driver dies in highway crash

By Pat Raia
hernandosun.com
 15 days ago

A Spring Hill man is dead after the tractor/trailer truck he was driving collided with another tractor/trailer and burst into flames. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FPH) spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a pair of tractor/trailer trucks were traveling southbound in the outside lane of I-75 at Milepost 321, when the truck driven by a 69-year-old man from Dade City slowed for other slowing or stopped traffic. The 31-year-old man from Spring Hill driving the tractor/trailer behind failed to show and collided with the rear of the truck ahead.

