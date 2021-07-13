Spring Hill tractor trailer driver dies in highway crash

A Spring Hill man is dead after the tractor/trailer truck he was driving collided with another tractor/trailer and burst into flames. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FPH) spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins, a pair of tractor/trailer trucks were traveling southbound in the outside lane of I-75 at Milepost 321, when the truck driven by a 69-year-old man from Dade City slowed for other slowing or stopped traffic. The 31-year-old man from Spring Hill driving the tractor/trailer behind failed to show and collided with the rear of the truck ahead.