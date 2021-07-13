Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 20:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carlton; Pine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PINE AND WESTERN CARLTON COUNTIES At 827 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cromwell, to near Kettle River, to 9 miles south of Tamarack, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mahtowa, Barnum, Willow River, Cromwell, Kettle River, Nemadji, Fond Du Lac Reservation, Sturgeon Lake, Automba, Denham, Moose Lake State Park, Sawyer, and Kettle Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH
Comments / 0