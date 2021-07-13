Cancel
Mohave County, AZ

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts; Northwest Plateau EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through the heatwave have passed, with a slow cooling trend to near normal expected through the rest of the week.

alerts.weather.gov

Fort Mohave, AZ
Mohave County, AZ
