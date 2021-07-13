Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Mojave Desert, Including the Mojave National Preserve; Morongo Basin EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING The hottest temperatures through the heatwave have passed, with a slow cooling trend to near normal expected through the rest of the week.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mojave Desert#Excessive Heat Warning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blaine, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 11:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Blaine; Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Fergus and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat.
Environmentweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Conditions have dropped below Heat Advisory criteria and therefore the Heat Advisory has been allowed to expire.
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 108 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 02:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Target Area: Sheridan Foothills EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today will be the hottest day of the week. A cold front tonight will bring some relief from the intense heat on Wednesday.
Washington County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Washington HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 98 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible. * WHERE...Washington County. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s Tuesday night will allow for little relief from the heat overnight, with the warmest conditions expected Wednesday afternoon.
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blaine, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 11:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Target Area: Blaine; Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Hot temperatures. High temperatures in the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees, with slow cooling through the evening hours. * WHERE...Fergus and Blaine Counties. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat.
Rusk County, WIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 01:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Rusk County through 245 AM CDT At 141 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles north of Hawkins to 8 miles east of Exeland to near Stone Lake. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Hawkins around 155 AM CDT. Ladysmith around 205 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Sheldon, Bruce and Weyerhaeuser. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Delta County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delta; Menominee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN DELTA AND EAST CENTRAL MENOMINEE COUNTIES At 854 PM EDT/754 PM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Powers, or 15 miles southwest of Escanaba, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Cedar River and Gourley. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 456 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pioche, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Pioche. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Sherburne County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sherburne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Sherburne County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Houston County, MNweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 08:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HOUSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL LA CROSSE AND WESTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 845 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stoddard, or 10 miles southeast of La Crosse, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail reported northeast Stoddard 840 AM CDT. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Viroqua around 915 AM CDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-27 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Garfield The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Garfield County in southern Utah * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 155 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of Upper Muley Twist Canyon and drainages leading into the canyon. Between 1.25 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Capitol Reef National Park, specifically Upper Muley Twist Canyon through the intersection with Burr Trail Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy