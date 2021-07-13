In the wake of Brexit and a pandemic-fueled shortage, the UK is considering granting visas to truck drivers.
In the wake of Brexit and a pandemic-fueled shortage, the UK is considering granting visas to truck drivers. According to a BBC News story on Monday, growing concerns in the United Kingdom over a scarcity of haulage employees to transport goods throughout the country has led to requests for short-term visa admissions. The requests come as the industry’s capacity to hire drivers has been hampered by Brexit immigration laws and the epidemic.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0