In the wake of Brexit and a pandemic-fueled shortage, the UK is considering granting visas to truck drivers.

Tests for lorry and van drivers on UK roads are being relaxed to help tackle a huge shortage, triggering protests that safety will be put at risk.Road safety campaigners and Labour have both raised the alarm over the move, sparked by fears of gaps on supermarket shelves because deliveries cannot be made on time.It follows the sudden decision to allow longer journeys before lorry drivers must take a rest – and is also being hailed as benefit from “increased sovereignty” after Brexit.But Labour said it is “deeply concerned” by the plans, while the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents...