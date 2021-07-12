Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Heart of Ag Awards to be given to county honorees

Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 17 days ago

CHEYENNE – County recipients of the Heart of Ag award will be honored Aug. 21 at the Wyoming Pioneer Association Ruth Williams Conference Center in Douglas from 12-3 p.m. Nominees are selected for Heart of Agriculture Awards by supporting women agriculture producers. They are nominated by their peers, organizations and others in each county. These nominees are then reviewed by a committee from previous honorees and the sponsoring organizations for final selection.

