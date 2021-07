Stocks finished slightly higher Monday, with major indexes building on Friday's round of record finishes as investors awaited earnings reports this week from major tech companies and a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 83 points, or 0.2%, to close near 35,144, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 11 points, or 0.2%, to finish near 4,422. The Nasdaq Composite edged up by around 4 points, or less than 0.1%, to close near 14,841.