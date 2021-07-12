Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported eight traffic violations from June 29 - July 9, including the following citations: one citation for failure to stop at a stop sign, one for speeding, two citations were issued for inspection sticker violations, three citations for failure to register a motor vehicle, and one citation for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the eight traffic citations issued, police reported the following activity.www.penbaypilot.com
Comments / 0