Weekend storms flood region

Most of the flash floods that swept the region late Sunday night into early morning Monday, July 12, were caused by debris buildup in culverts, according to local emergency service personnel.

“We had some high water in the Schoharie Creek, and we saw some spots where it spilled out of its banks and into farmers’ fields, but for the most part, the water didn’t get too high,” said Michael Hartzel, director of Schoharie County Emergency Services.

The Schoharie Creek at North Blenheim crested at just about 8 feet at around 4 a.m. Monday, significantly deeper than its typically foot-deep waters. Just north, the creek maxed at 10.77 feet at around 3 a.m., more than four times deeper than usual, according to the National Weather Service.

The Mine Kill near North Blenheim crested at 6.79 feet, breaking its previous 6.3-foot record and more than doubling its average depths at around 5 a.m. Monday.

Schoharie Creek at Breakabeen crested at just over 9.5 feet at around 3 a.m. Monday, more than double its usual 4-foot depths, according to the National Weather Service. At Gilboa Bridge, the normally 12-foot waters reached 15.89 feet at around 3 p.m. Monday.

“We don’t like it, but it happens from time to time,” Hartzel said.

State Department of Transportation crews were called in Monday morning to clear the box culvert at the corner of Main Street and Wells Avenue in Middleburgh, where waters had risen more than 6 feet by 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Clauverwie Road, Pleasant Valley, Middlefort Road, Strub Lane and parts of Main Street were shut down into the early morning hours Monday, according to the Middleburgh Fire Department.

The Middleburgh Central School District grounds, basement and auditorium sustained minor flood damage, Hartzel said. Local businesses were not affected.

The culvert is in need of replacement, according to Hartzel. Work is tentatively scheduled to begin next summer.

The New York Power Authority reported that the water at the Blenheim–Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Station was flowing at more than 6,000 cubic feet per second around midnight. Flash floods on Christmas 2020 were clocked at 38,000 cubic feet per second, while Hurricane Irene brought water in at 170,000 cubic feet per second, according to Hartzel.

In Delaware County, Fox Farm Road in Sidney was the only road to sustain significant damage during the overnight rains, according to Steve Hood, director of Delaware County Emergency Services. The road will remain closed for several days as repairs are made.

Fire departments in Trout Creek and Masonville were called out to a plugged culvert on state Highway 8, and the Grand Gorge Fire Department helped clear a culvert on state Highway 23, according to Hood.

The West Branch of the Delaware River approached minor flood stage, cresting at 9.45 feet in Walton at around noon Monday and at 7.98 feet at around 2 p.m. in Delhi, just inches shy of an official flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. The water caused some lowland flooding along the river from Delhi to Walton, Hood said.

Town Brook near Hobart crested at 6.6 feet at around midnight Monday, nearly four times its height and just inches away from minor flooding. Beaver Kill at Cooks Falls reached 5.7 feet at noon and is expected to crest at 8.9 feet around 9 a.m. Tuesday, about a foot shy of flood levels.

Ouleout Creek at the East Sidney Dam crested at 1,159.1 feet at around noon Monday, almost 10 feet higher than its average pool level, according to the National Weather Service. The creek neared flood stages below the dam, maxing at 3.64 feet.

The Susquehanna River crested at 9.11 feet in Unadilla at around 9 p.m. Monday, falling about two feet short of an official flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. In Bainbridge, the Susquehanna maxed at 11.06 feet at around 3 a.m., just four feet short of an official flood.

