Jimmie Ward on Matthew Stafford: “What was the problem in Detroit?”
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. This might have been the best moment of my hourlong interview with Jimmie Ward, and I didn't even ask the question that led to it. Tommy Huxley, a 49ers fan watching live on YouTube, asked Ward if he thinks he will continue to play well against the Rams now that Matthew Stafford is their ...Continue reading.www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 1