Damian Lillard’s Strong Start Wasted as Team USA Loses to Australia
Heading into the 2021 Olympic exhibitions, much of the NBA world classified this year’s Team USA group as “Kevin Durant’s team.” While that distinction is rightfully-earned, for one half, it looked as though Damian Lillard was going to put the notion to the test. Team USA rode the Portland Trail Blazers star’s scintillating first half to a nine-point halftime lead. But, as a lack of defense and glaring chemistry concerns reared their ugly heads, they proved no match for Patty Mills and Australia, falling in 91-83 fashion.www.blazersedge.com
