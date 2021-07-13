Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Lightning dent Stanley Cup after another Tampa boat parade

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 14 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Turns out the Stanley Cup is going to Montreal after all.

But it will return to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s possession for an extended party.

After the Lightning celebrated a second consecutive championship with another signature Champa Bay boat parade on Monday, hockey’s holy grail needed to be sent north of the border for repairs. The bowl of the 128-year-old was dented to the point it looked like Flat Stanley Cup.

It has been damaged and fixed before, including when the 2018 champion Washington Capitals did “Cup” stands after winning the first NHL tile in franchise history. The Cup is still scheduled to be ready for the start of the Lightning’s summer of Stanley that players didn’t get to enjoy after winning last fall.

“What we’re hoping is getting two days with the Cup: back-to-back days,” three-in-a-row champion Patrick Maroon said last week.

The second Lightning boat parade in 10 months was fitting of that desire for more celebration. Captain Steven Stamkos wore a T-shirt bearing the message “BACK TO BOAT,” and the back-to-back champs were toasted with a boat parade on the Hillsborough River, with thousands of fans no longer burdened by COVID-19 restrictions gathering downtown to join the fun.

The scene — five days after the Lightning closed out a five-game Stanley Cup Final win over the Montreal Canadiens — hardly resembled the riverfront gathering organized after the team won last year’s title while playing in empty arenas because of the pandemic.

Dozens of residents on boats and other watercraft enjoyed a close view of vessels carrying players and coaches. A post-parade rally in a downtown park was delayed more than an hour when a heavy thunderstorm accompanied by gusting winds sent fans scattering for cover.

Eventually, Lightning owner Jeff Vinik and players took the podium to address the crowd in a steady rain.

At one point, forward Yanni Gourde slid across the stage on a trolley while some other players and coach Jon Cooper climbed down to interact with fans along barricades.

Forwards Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov took to the water, circling boats and cruising along the river bank on a jet ski.

Playoff MVP Andrei Vasilevskiy placed the Conn Smythe Trophy on his head, much to the delight of drenched spectators soaked by the rain and champagne sprayed by players.

It’s the third time in 10 months that the Tampa Bay region has celebrated a professional sports title with a unique parade concept Tampa officials developed to provide the Lightning and the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers a way to party safely with fans during the pandemic.

The Bucs were honored five months ago after winning the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years, with thousands lining the downtown riverfront while being encouraged to wear masks and observe social-distancing practices.

The February celebration capped a magical postseason run the Tom Brady-led Bucs began by winning three straight playoff games on the road before finishing the journey by becoming the first team to win a Super Bowl played in its home stadium.

Brady also provided the most memorable moment of the parade, shockingly tossing the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another where tight end Cameron Brate caught it for the most famous reception of his career.

The Lombardi Trophy weighs seven pounds, while the Stanley Cup is 34 1/2 pounds and is now day-to-day with an upper-trophy injury.

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Nikita Kucherov
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Patrick Maroon
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Person
Jeff Vinik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Ap#128 Year Old#The Montreal Canadiens#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
Tampa, FLabc27.com

WATCH IT BACK: Tampa celebrates Lightning with championship boat parade

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The back-to-back champions had quite a celebration in Tampa Bay on Monday. The boat parade through the City of Tampa to celebrate the Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning team kicked off at 11 a.m. Fans gathered along the Tampa Riverwalk, and in the water, celebrated the 2021 Tampa Bay Lightning team as the Bolts boated along the Hillsborough River to celebrate their second consecutive NHL title.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent focus: Tampa Bay Lightning

Free agency is now just a few days away and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. The Lightning have cleared a little bit of money through expansion, but still don’t have much to retain their pending free agents.
NHLUnion Leader

Stanley Cup champion Lightning pick 2 NH players in draft

The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning selected two New Hampshire players in Saturday’s NHL draft, while two other New Hampshire products were also selected. The Lightning picked incoming University of New Hampshire defenseman Alex Gagne of Bedford in the sixth round with the 192nd overall pick. Gagne, 18, a...
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: 2021 NHL Entry Draft results

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft was completed on Friday night and was held for the second year in a row via video conference due to COVID-19 restrictions. As expected, the Buffalo Sabres selected defenceman Owen Power from the University of Michigan as the first overall pick. The Tampa Bay Lightning traded their first-round pick earlier this year to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a three-team deal, which resulted in acquiring defenceman David Savard, and will have to wait until the second day of the 2021 NHL draft to make their first pick. Here’s the full results of the first round:
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning News & Rumors: Gourde, Johnson, Draft Picks, & More

In this edition of Tampa Bay Lightning news and rumors, we’ll discuss both the Expansion and Entry Drafts, trade rumors, and more. It has been clear for some time now that this offseason was going to be a rough one for Lightning fans. Just a few days after Barclay Goodrow was traded to the New York Rangers, the Seattle Kraken selected Yanni Gourde during the Expansion Draft. Gourde, who is a phenomenal player and an even better person, was well-loved in the Tampa Bay community. The Kraken are lucky to have such a special talent on their franchise’s inaugural roster.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the Detroit Red Wings’ Draft

John Vogl of The Athletic: Now, Jack Eichel will not have much of a say where he ends up. The clock is ticking as certain deadlines and dates tick off. July 22nd and 23rd could be the first dates right before or during the start of the NHL Draft. It...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Report suggests Detroit Red Wings have interest in top NHL free agent

The Detroit Red Wings are still in the midst of a rebuild and most do not expect GM Steve Yzerman to go out and make a big signing for the 2021-22 season. But according to a report from Max Bultman of The Athletic, the Red Wings are expected to be among the teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs LW, Zach Hyman. Bultman notes that Hyman and Larkin played together in college (Michigan)
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLNBC Sports

Winners and Losers from 2021 NHL Draft weekend

The 2021 NHL Draft is in the books and it was a hectic couple of days around the NHL. Not only for all of the prospects selected by their new teams, but also for all of the roster movement that took place around the league. Let us take a look...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jack Eichel, Evgeny Kuznetsov and More

The 2021 NHL entry draft has come and gone, and teams will now turn their attention to acquiring veteran players. Many will be targeted when free agency officially opens Wednesday, but some player acquisitions could already be in the works. We saw several trades take place over draft weekend, with...
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

Bruins NHL Trade, Free Agent Chatter: Eichel, Goalies, Suter, Yandle,

The NHL trade market at the 2021 NHL Draft was one of the craziest in recent years. While the Boston Bruins were involved in plenty of trade discussions, they were not part of the eight trades involving players that were completed by the time the Arizona Coyotes made prospect Samuel Lipkin Mr. Irrelevant with the 223rd and last pick in the draft. However, just because the Bruins didn’t acquire or trade away any players or picks, that doesn’t mean they didn’t set the table for not just trades but also some free agent signings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy