Quakertown, Doylestown and Plumstead closed the book on the 2021 season during the Bux-Mont American Legion playoffs last week. No. 4 Quakertown opened the tournament with an 8-2 victory over No. 5 Doylestown on Friday, followed by a 3-1 triumph over top seed Nor-Gwyn Saturday before falling 2-1 to No. 3 Hatfield-Towamencin in the winners’ bracket final Sunday. The defeat moved the Blue Jays into the losers’ bracket final and set up a rematch again Nor-Gwyn, who edged Quakertown 4-3. Nor-Gwyn, the eventual tournament champion, and runner-up Hatfield-Towamencin, who opened the postseason with a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Plumstead, advance to the Region 2 tournament at West Lawn.