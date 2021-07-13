Cancel
Energy Industry

Crude oil futures steady amid softening demand outlook, supply uncertainties

By Reetika Porwal
spglobal.com
 14 days ago

0224 GMT: Crude oil futures were steady during mid-morning trade in Asia July 13, with market sentiment bogged down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the globe that could slow economic recovery, while the OPEC+ alliance remained unable to reach a consensus on reducing production cuts for August and beyond.

