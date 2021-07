This movie sounds like it has the potential to be an awards contender when the film finally comes out this fall. Coming out on Netflix this fall, the film The Power of the Dog starring stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch(Doctor Strange), Kirsten Dunst(Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons(Game Night), and Thomasin Mckenzie(Jojo Rabbit) is based on the book of the same name and is directed by Jane Campion who is one of seven women to ever be nominated for Best Director at the Academy Awards.