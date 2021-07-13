Cancel
New Canaan, CT

Q & A: Brien McMahon’s Matt Claps

By David Fierro
therudenreport.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrien McMahon rising senior Matt Claps is a two-sport star, excelling on the football field and baseball diamond. He is planning on being an athlete for all seasons; during his senior year he intends to try out for the basketball team in the winter. Currently, Claps is focused on the Senators’ upcoming football season and primed to once again make his mark as a linebacker and fullback. He spoke to The Ruden Report at the Grip It & Rip It 7-on-7 passing tournament at New Canaan on Friday.

