Spain could be at risk of joining France in the government’s new “amber plus” category for travel, necessitating quarantine for returning travellers even if they’re fully vaccinated.From 19 July, double jabbed Britons who’ve had their second dose at least two weeks prior and accompanying under-18s can swerve quarantine when entering Britain from amber list destinations.But France was classified as an exception to the rule relaxation over fears about the beta virus variant. Arrivals from there are still subject to the former restrictions: 10 days of self-isolation and two PCR tests.There are now concerns that Spain could be added to...