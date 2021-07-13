LANGD launches first-ever customer assistance fund

Public natural gas utility partners with Heart of Florida United Way to support customers in need. Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) has partnered with Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW) to launch the utility’s first-ever customer assistance program: LANGD’s Helping Hand. The District’s board of directors unanimously voted to kickstart the program with a $5,000 donation and the public utility welcomes employees, vendors, customers and other community members to donate to the fund and lend a helping hand to support customers who meet a specific criterion for financial assistance.