The New Bauhaus, co-written by Miranda Yousef and director Alysa Nahmias, is about avant-garde artist and educator Laszlo Moholy-Nagy. The documentary retraces the man’s journey by having art curator and historian Hans Ulrich Obrist read Moholy-Nagy’s own words and featuring interviews from various experts from the art world, his previous students, as well as the artist’s daughter Hattula, who is essential to the film. Thanks to their recollections and knowledge of Moholy-Nagy and his craft, coupled with an extensive collection of archival material, dynamic footage of the times he lived in, and a fun animated collage of his art, viewers get the full picture of the man and his many talents.