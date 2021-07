Remember those fantastic, ridiculous, over-the-top cars you would draw in high school study hall when you were supposed to be doing something else? Those testosterone and horsepower addled creations that would have made Ed “Big Daddy” Roth proud? They usually involved some diminutive econobox crammed full of an engine that in no logical way would fit in the car and still leave room for a driver, or if it did, the engine would have been so overpowered for the car that it would have likely twisted it in half. Time, technology, and mechanical creativity have caught up with your monster car fantasies, and now you can have that little car stuffed full of hairy-chested LS muscle in this cool 1965 Chevy Corvair dubbed the Super Stinger in a nod to Don Yenko’s Corvair Stingers.