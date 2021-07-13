Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, AL

Auto Custom Carpet opens new $5.3M facility in Oxford

By Stephanie Rebman
Posted by 
Birmingham Business Journal
Birmingham Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An East Alabama manufacturer has opened a new $5.3 million facility in Oxford. Auto Custom Carpet relocated after being landlocked, according to a release from the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, and moved its car replacement carpet manufacturing operations one town over from Anniston and into the old Hager Hinge building in Oxford.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham Business Journal

Birmingham, AL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

The Birmingham Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Anniston, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Operations#Auto Custom Carpet#The Oxford City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
News Break
Jobs
Related
Southside, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

UAB acquires Southside lot for $900,000

A local health system has acquired land in Southside. The UAB Health System has purchased land near the corner of 22nd Street South and Fourth Avenue South, continuing the trend of purchasing lots near its main location in Southside. According to public documents, the purchase price was $900,000. UAB leaders...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association to host job fair

Birmingham area restaurants and hotels are looking to fill hundreds of positions. The Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association, in collaboration with the Birmingham Career Center, the City of Birmingham and the Birmingham City Council, is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Boutwell Auditorium in an effort to fill those positions, many of which were affected by Covid-19.
Alabama StatePosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Magic City Newsmakers: Cahaba Brewing, AIDS Alabama, Bar Association, Exceptional Foundation and more

The Birmingham Education Foundation presents ALL IN, an immersive storytelling exhibit that highlights community engagement work alongside the perspectives of those within Birmingham City Schools. Through mixed media, student artwork and participatory exhibits, ALL IN is designed to build greater empathy toward students at a time when community support is needed most.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Tower Homes Welcomes A Georgia-Native to Their Team

Cannon Jarrell is stepping into the position of Director of Construction at Tower Homes. He is already working on many projects, including one of Tower’s largest construction projects to date on Grants Mill Road. Cannon is originally from Columbus, GA, but moved to Atlanta to begin his career in construction. Previously, Cannon worked for a construction firm in Atlanta where he gained remarkable experience in project management, leadership, and the construction industry as a whole. Cannon also interned for Tower Homes when he was in college at Auburn University. With all of his experience, Cannon has worked in the construction industry for over 5 years. Price Hightower, owner of Tower Homes, states: “We could not be more enthusiastic about hiring Cannon. After interning with us many years ago, we were able to see Cannon’s work ethic and desire for excellence, two of Tower Homes’s core values. Our team is excited to see the ways Cannon will push us and grow us as a company.” Tower Homes looks forward to having Cannon a part of their team as they continue to strive to “build a better life” for their customers.
Health ServicesPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Outpatient Surgical Facilities

Information was obtained from facility representatives, the American Hospital Directory and BBJ records. Information on the List was supplied through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the BBJ. American Hospital Directory records reflect the latest Medicare OPPS claims data from the 2019 calendar year. Figures for some locations may reflect fiscal year data. Only those that responded to our inquiries and those with available data were listed.
Gadsden, ALPosted by
Birmingham Business Journal

Crothall Healthcare Environmental Services to lay off workers in Gadsden

A health care company is laying off employees in Gadsden. Crothall Healthcare Environmental Services is laying off 58 workers in Gadsden. Crothall officials report the layoffs are connected to a termination for the company's services at Gadsden Regional Hospital. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the layoffs are expected to start toward the end of August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy