Auto Custom Carpet opens new $5.3M facility in Oxford

Cannon Jarrell is stepping into the position of Director of Construction at Tower Homes. He is already working on many projects, including one of Tower’s largest construction projects to date on Grants Mill Road. Cannon is originally from Columbus, GA, but moved to Atlanta to begin his career in construction. Previously, Cannon worked for a construction firm in Atlanta where he gained remarkable experience in project management, leadership, and the construction industry as a whole. Cannon also interned for Tower Homes when he was in college at Auburn University. With all of his experience, Cannon has worked in the construction industry for over 5 years. Price Hightower, owner of Tower Homes, states: “We could not be more enthusiastic about hiring Cannon. After interning with us many years ago, we were able to see Cannon’s work ethic and desire for excellence, two of Tower Homes’s core values. Our team is excited to see the ways Cannon will push us and grow us as a company.” Tower Homes looks forward to having Cannon a part of their team as they continue to strive to “build a better life” for their customers.