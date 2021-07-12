Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats fly to Washington to deny election bill quorum

By DailyTrib.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough Texas Democratic Representatives left the state on Monday, July 12, to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass a voting bill on Tuesday morning. At least 51 of the 67 House Democrats were on a chartered flight to Washington, D.C., at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. They plan to lobby Congress for a federal voting rights bill that would help prevent restrictive state measures such as the bill set for a vote in Texas on July 13. A quorum of two-thirds of the 150-member state chamber must be present to conduct House business.

Presidential Election
The Week

The Democrats' Kamala Harris problem

In a provocative Substack post, Matthew Yglesias suggests that vice president Kamala Harris poses a serious problem for the Democratic Party. On the one hand, she's quite likely to be her party's next presidential nominee, in either 2024 or 2028 (depending on whether 78-year-old Joe Biden runs for re-election and/or lives long enough to complete one or both terms). On the other hand, her popularity lags behind Biden's, and the general sense in Washington is that she's politically inept.
Texas State

Texas lawmakers ask if quorum-breaking Democrats vacated seats

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Republican lawmakers are seeking an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the constitutionality of breaking quorum. Rep. James White, who represents counties in Southeast Texas serves as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, asked Paxton whether Democrats were within their constitutional rights to break quorum and if their seats can be considered vacated.
Texas State

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Politics

GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs

"GOP senator says Gov. Greg Abbott should lose line-item veto after cutting Legislature’s funding, jeopardizing staffers’ jobs" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Texas State

Texas Democrats Breaking Quorum in D.C. Give Update on Walkout

Texas Democrats currently breaking quorum in Gov. Greg Abbott's special session held a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update on their legislative walkout. The legislators didn't say beforehand specifically what they were going to discuss. However, in a statement about the news conference, they said they were going to "expose Texas Republicans’ continued promotion of the 'Big Lie' to undermine the public’s trust in our elections."
Texas State

Texas House Speaker Calls for Civil Arrest of House Democrat in D.C.

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives is taking action against a Democratic lawmaker who has returned to Washington D.C. as House Democrats continue to break quorum over a Republican-led voting bill. House Speaker Dade Phelan signed a civil arrest warrant this week for State Rep...
Texas State

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Texas State

Texas Democrats: Abbott must restore funding to legislature to kickstart negotiations

Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington held a press conference on Friday to mark the halfway point of the special session ending Aug. 6. Democrats said they were committed to staying another 15 days until the end of the special session in order to keep disrupting Republican legislation that would make it more difficult to access the ballot box.
Texas State

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.

