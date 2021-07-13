CBJ— Rocky Slope
The Columbus Blue Jackets and defenseman Seth Jones continue to dominate the rumor mill across the hockey world when it comes to trade speculation. The defender was the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft for the Nashville Predators, only trailing Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado), Aleksander Barkov (Florida), and Jonathan Drouin (Montreal, formerly of Tampa). Jones was dealt in a blockbuster move out of the Music City in exchange for center Ryan Johansen, the fourth overall pick from the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.hockeybuzz.com
Comments / 0