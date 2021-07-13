CBJ— Rocky Slope

Duncan Keith is now an Ednonton Oiler. Caleb Jones is now a Blackhawk. Edmonton doesn't have a third round pick and if they make it three rounds into the playoffs (something I currently don't think will be an issue) they will give the Hawks a 2nd round pick. That means that regardless of if Edmonton makes it that far, they cannot deal that 2nd round pick this summer or at the deadline. Once again, no cap space was retained by the Hawks in this deal. Oh and I think the Oilers also got Keifer Sutherland out of this deal.