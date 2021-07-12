CISO Roundtable: Ransomware Attacks and the True Cost to Business

Did you know the first instance of ransomware was in 1989? Though we’ve moved on from floppy disks containing malware and cashier’s checks used to pay attackers, we are far from moving past ransomware. Instead, ransomware has become more streamlined, and is one of the most popular tools of both amateur and expert threat actors. Just about anyone can purchase a ransomware strain off the dark web or can have the work done for them with ransomware-as-a-service (RAAS). And with the advent of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, attackers can be nearly impossible to trace. But what has given ransomware such longevity, and what makes ransomware so dangerous? Read on to learn three key reasons why ransomware is often the chosen weapon of threat actors.