Defense: New witnesses in Tibbetts case

By Gazette staff
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting information that started coming to light before their client was convicted May 28 of the murder of former University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, defense lawyers say new witnesses can bolster claims that sex traffickers were involved in the killing and are asking for a new trial. Cristhian Bahena...

Attorneys Claim Another Man Confessed to Murder

The defense attorneys for the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts say that another inmate has confessed to the murder, according to KCRG. Cristian Bahena Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory life in prison sentence on Thursday, however his attorneys have filed an appeal. The appeal says an unidentified inmate claims a cellmate told him he saw Tibbetts bound and gagged in the home of a 50 year old man. The cellmate says Tibbetts was to be trafficked into the sex trade but publicity of her disappearance got too big too quick. The 50 year old man then determined they would kill Tibbetts and pin it on a Hispanic man. The cellmate and another man allegedly carried out the plan, leaving Rivera with Tibbetts’ body. The appeal says another individual corroborates the claim saying they were in a car with the cellmate that was stopped by police. The cellmate put a gun at that point and exclaimed that he had raped and killed Tibbetts. The appeal also claims poor jury instructions should be the basis for a new trial.
Public SafetyRadio Iowa

Attorneys claim new evidence is available in Mollie Tibbetts murder case

The attorneys for Cristhian Rivera are making some moves prior to his sentencing Thursday on the first-degree conviction in the death of Mollie Tibbetts. Late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered–after the jury reached its verdict–that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Robert Maki appear in court.
Brooklyn, IAKBOE Radio

NEW TWIST IN BAHENA RIVERA CASE

Thursday’s (7/15) sentencing of Cristhian Bahena Rivera for first degree murder may not be cut and dried. In May, Bahena Rivera was convicted of first degree murder in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in her home town of Brooklyn. He is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Montezuma. But late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered after the verdict that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Maki appear in court. Maki is currently an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility. In September of 2020, Maki pleaded guilty to violating a non-contact order. Then in October of that year, Maki reached a deal to plead guilty to domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. All of those cases were heard in Keokuk County Court.
Iowa Teacher Accused of Improper Contact with Student Found Dead

A former Iowa teacher who was accused of having inappropriate contact with a 13-year-old student has been found dead, according to authorities. Last week (Wednesday, July 7), police arrested 42-year-old Adam Edgington of Nevada after he turned himself into officials. He was charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.
Sentencing in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder case delayed amid bombshell claim by defense

The ex-farmworker convicted of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts will not face sentencing this week, a judge ruled Wednesday — after defense attorneys accused prosecutors of withholding evidence about a nearby sex-trafficking “trap house” and other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was expected to be sentenced to life...
Defense Attorney: Mollie Tibbetts Prosecutors Withheld Evidence of Similar Abduction

Defense attorneys representing Mollie Tibbetts’ convicted killer presented more bombshell new claims on Thursday, a day after a judge delayed sentencing due to new information pointing to other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an undocumented farmworker, was convicted in May of abducting the University of Iowa student while she was...
Judge hears request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — The lead investigator in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts expressed confidence Tuesday that the right man was convicted, rejecting defense claims that her abduction could be tied to two other local men. Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta...
Sentencing For Man Convicted Of Killing Mollie Tibbetts Put On Hold

The man convicted of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts won’t be sentenced Thursday after all. Defense attorneys for Cristhian Bahena (CRIS-chun bah-HAY-nah) Rivera have filed additional motions. *. Earlier this week, defense attorneys filed a motion after an inmate at the Mount...
Coroner identifies victims in double homicide on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified two victims of a homicide that happened on Johns Island. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 24-year-old Ravin Smalls and 24-year-old Taiwan Green both died as a result of a gunshot wound on July 20. The coroner said both died at the scene off of Bethlehem Court.
Prosecutor Doubts New Testimony In Mollie Tibbetts' Case

A prosecutor today has rejected claims that the killing of a University of Iowa student could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions. Mollie Tibbetts disappeared and was found murdered in rural eastern Iowa in 2018. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted for the murder earlier this year. The 27-year-old dairy farm worker testified that two masked men killed Tibbetts but forced him to dispose of her body.

