Environment

Flex Alert issued for electricity use Monday, July 12 due to wildfires, heat

By Publisher
Contra Costa Herald
 17 days ago

Consumers asked to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. With electric transmission lines from Oregon still unreliable due to the explosive Bootleg Fire and continued high temperatures across the West resulting in increased demand for electricity, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 to help stabilize the state’s electric grid and deal with uncertainty created by the extraordinary conditions.

