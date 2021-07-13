Cancel
Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

By Patrick Lyons
thednvr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…

