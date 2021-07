Following its 2019 pledge of $2.5 billion, and its 2020 $400 million spend, Apple says it has now contributed more than $1 billion to the effort. "California's communities have shown their resilience in the face of immense challenges this past year," said Kristina Raspe, Apple vice president for Global Real Estate and Facilities, in a statement. "As we look to a brighter future ahead, Apple is committed to continuing our work with partners across the state to support these communities and help combat the housing crisis in meaningful ways."