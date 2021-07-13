4-time Olympian becomes new track coach at St. Johns

On Tuesday morning, Team USA’s run of so-close-yet-so-far results at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics continued. Following Katie Ledecky’s surprise silver in the Women's 400 Freestyle, and a Simone Biles-less runner-up finish to the ROC in the Women’s Team Gymnastics Final, the United States’ fortunes then turned to softball, where Team USA took the mound in the gold-medal game against Japan. Looking to avenge their gold-medal game loss to Japan back at the 2008 Olympics—the last time the sport appeared at the Olympics—the offensively challenged lineup hung around. In the bottom of the sixth inning, trailing 2-0 with runners on first and second and one out, Amanda Chidester stepped to the plate and fired a well-hit line-drive ... straight into one of the wildest double plays you will ever see.