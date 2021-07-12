Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham, NC

East Rock house destroyed after 3rd fire in area

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyCqW_0av1VMJP00

ROCKINGHAM — A vacant home on Mill Road in East Rockingham burned to the ground Sunday night as a result of a “suspicious fire.”

It’s the third time that the East Rockingham Fire Department has responded to a fire at this building.

“Once they got there, it was obviously to the point of no return,” Fire Chief Bill Bayless said. “We didn’t try to put it out. We just let it burn.”

The Sheriff’s Office estimated there to be $9,000 in damage. The fire crew responded at around 10:30 p.m. following a call from a Sheriff’s deputy. Cordova Fire & Rescue also responded. Both crews were finished by 1:00 a.m.

Bayless said it was impossible to determine where the fire started. There were no utilities in use in the house and no furniture was displayed. On previous visits, Bayless said a mattress was seen in the house. Bayless said it was his belief that an individual started the fire.

The vacant home was isolated, according to Bayless. Years ago, homes on both sides of the building had burned.

Bayless said the fire department has had many problems with abandoned structures throughout East Rockingham, and that homeless people often use these buildings.

The Sheriff’s Office rides through these areas on a regular basis, but Bayless said all that the ERFD is able to do is keep an eye on these houses.

Bayless advised individuals to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 910-997-8283 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 if they have any information relevant to the fire.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

731
Followers
927
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Rockingham, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Sheriff#Cordova Fire Rescue#Erfd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Homeless
Related
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Community packs Laurinburg Cinema after robbery

LAURINBURG — Richmond and Scotland residents banded together to support the Laurinburg Cinema after its staff were robbed at gunpoint over the weekend. There was a “Pack the Place Out” event aimed at filling the seats for the 7 p.m. show on Thursday which featured “Space Jam 2,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Black Widow,” according to the Cinema’s Facebook page. Chelsie Johnson, a Rockingham-based realtor with REMAX Southern Realty and one of the organizers for the event, said there are 260 seats available that have been pre-purchased and will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

214 BEANE RUN, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Amazing home located in Beane Run! A hidden gem located just outside the city. Get the rare opportunity to own a property in this beautiful community today. © 2021 Pinehurst-Southern Pines Area Association of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
Richmond County, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Man charged with shooting juvenile

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man believed to be responsible for the shooting of a juvenile over the weekend. Vincent Darrel Cheatham, 32, of East Washington Street Ext. is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He has been placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secure bond.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Warrants out for shooting suspects

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two suspects in a shooting that took place over the weekend, leaving one person injured. Larry Donald Williams III, 21, of Rockingham and Devon Ma’Quan Douglas, 21, also of Rockingham, are both facing one felony count each of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: July 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:25 a.m., deputies responded to State Employee Credit Union at an unknown location following a report of a suspect cashing a counterfeit check, valued at $188, in a victim’s name. The case is active. HAMLET — At 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site at South...
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Fire topples roof of abandoned Rockingham structure

A building adjacent to the former Sara Lee plant on Mill Road caught fire Friday morning around 11 a.m. causing requiring response from multiple fire departments to address including the Rockingham Fire Department, Hamlet Fire Department, Cordova Fire and Rescue and the Northside Volunteer Fire Department. The building’s roof has entirely collapsed, but the outer walls remain standing. The building still had small flames smoldering Friday afternoon, giving off a steady stack of light smoke. No cause has been determined and no one was injured, according to RFD.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

412 N. RANDOLPH STREET, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Just a Few Blocks to Downtown and to Hitchcock Creek Blue Trail. Remodeled Circa 1920's Home with Well Appointed Millwork and Enormous Rooms with High Ceilings. Upper loft is the Traditional Tongue & Groove Walls a Ceiling. This 3-4 Bedroom Home Sits on a Stately Landscaped Lot with Tons of Space for Outdoor Activities. Screened and Wrapped Porches Offer the Tranquility All Homeowners Desire.
Laurinburg, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Man arrested after larceny attempt

LAURINBURG — A Rockingham man was arrested Friday after attempting to steal numerous items from the Laurinburg Walmart. According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, officers responded to Walmart around 10 p.m. when loss prevention advised them that a male had concealed items inside a box of potato chips and went through the self-checkout. The male was identified later as 42-year-old Kelly Wayne Clayton of Rockingham.
Rockingham, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

1466 CUMBERLAND CIRCLE, ROCKINGHAM, NC 28379

Located in lovely Richmond Park, this spacious home sits on nearly 2 acres and has room for the whole family! This beauty features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, a cozy den with fireplace, and an office space that can be used as a guest room. An attached 2 car garage, encapsulated basement, and a large deck overlooking Hitchcock Creek make this home a must see!

Comments / 0

Community Policy