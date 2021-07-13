Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Organizers, activists pleased with Falls gun buyback haul

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Posted by 
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSyJV_0av1UjJN00

Community activist Jill Shaw stared straight at the table, covered with handguns, in the community room at St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church on Saturday afternoon.

Then her eyes darted to the blue barrels around the table, stuffed with shotguns and rifles, including a large number of assault weapons.

Shaw nodded her head, affirmatively, and pronounced herself pleased with the results of the latest community gun buyback in the Falls. The program is a collaboration between New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Falls Police Department.

"I'm happy," Shaw said. "Because each one of those (firearms) could (represent) a life."

A relentless campaigner against the violence that has plagued the Cataract City's streets in the last year, Shaw said any effort to reduce the number of guns in the community was a positive. Michael Russo, the assistant attorney-general-in-charge of James' Buffalo Regional Office, agreed that when guns are taken out of circulation, it makes a city's streets safer.

"Any weapon that is turned in at a gun buyback program, we know won't be used in a violent crime in the community," he said. "If people have unwanted guns and they don't know what to do with them, they could end up being stolen and used in a violent crime."

In the four-hour long program Saturday, Falls police and the attorney general's office said they collected 196 firearms including 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four of them assault rifles, and 20 non-working or antique guns. Since 2013, the attorney general has hosted gun buy back events throughout the state and has collected nearly 3,600 firearms.

Falls police and members of the AG's office said they surprised to arrive at the collection point at around 10 a.m. and find that there was already a line of local residents waiting to trade-in their weapons for prepaid gift cards or Apple iPads.

"I'm told it was the second most successful event in the state," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "Some of these are incredible weapons that I am happy are in the hands of law enforcement. When you have one of these events, you get the stark reality of what's out there."

Restaino called the buyback "one piece" of a larger plan by Falls police to deal with a serious increase in crime in the city.

Russo said, "We are pleased that these types of weapons are getting turned in voluntarily. We're very pleased with the number of weapons turned-in today."

Saturday's program was the eighth gun buy back held by James, across the state, in the past two weeks.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is endangering communities across the state,” James said. “From going after the violent drug rings responsible for this violence, to hosting these gun buybacks statewide, we are doing everything in our power to get guns off our streets and out of dangerous hands. We thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support in this effort and shared commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers are safe.”

Comments / 0

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls, NY
2K+
Followers
140
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Niagara Gazette

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Quattrone Disagrees with Cuomo's Gun Violence Emergency Declaration

Chautauqua County's top law enforcement official does not side with Governor Andrew Cuomo's recent declaration of a disaster emergency on gun violence. Sheriff Jim Quattrone discussed the issue during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Quattrone believes the disaster emergency, which was declared on July 6th, ties in to Cuomo's criminal justice reforms. He also called it "a far reach" on the Governor's part to go after Second Amendment rights...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Gun Buyback Biggest in State

Over three hundred guns are off the street after a gun buyback event in Syracuse Saturday. State Attorney General Letitia James says it was the biggest such event in the history of her office. Among the guns turned in were 11 described as assault rifles. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh thanked the Attorney General for brining the program to the city, saying gun violence is a crisis in cities across the country. James says her office has gotten two thousand guns off the streets since 2019.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

Anonymous Gun Buyback at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Press Conference at Santa Barbara City Hall on Friday, July 30 at noon. Coalition Against Gun Violence & Santa Barbara Police Department will exchange gift cards for unwanted firearms to make our homes and streets safer. (Santa Barbara, Calif.) July 22, 2021 — The Coalition Against Gun Violence, the City...
Albany, NYWRGB

Gun buyback program aims to cut violence, needs financial support

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The gun violence in Albany is claiming more than lives. It is also erasing popular kids’ programs. Just last Friday community leader and local pastor Charlie Mueller of Victory Christian Church put the JC Club up for sale. It was shut down earlier this summer when a stray bullet went through the building. Mueller said he couldn’t take a chance that someone might be killed there.
HealthSteamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Increase in gun violence is crime issue, not public health issue

This letter is in response to the letter by Nancy Spillane in the July 20 edition of Steamboat Pilot & Today. In her letter, Ms. Spillane repeats the assertion that the current increase in criminal violence using firearms is a public health issue. This increase in criminal activity is not a public health issue; it is a crime issue caused by a loss of respect for the rule of law and for the efforts of law enforcement. There has always been an element of criminal violence using the weapons of the time.
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

SUNY Cortland professor offers 4 reasons gun violence is on the rise

According to Dr. Robert Spitzer, the distinguished service professor in the Department of Political Science at SUNY Cortland, Governor Andrew Cuomo is on the right track when he says gun violence is a civil rights issue. But his decision to circumvent the legislature has ruffled the feathers of his political opponents.
Public SafetyPosted by
WSB Radio

Gun violence in America: Kids and guns

(NEW YORK) — In Watertown, Connecticut, you can hear the squeak of a swing's chain as it glides back and forth, along with the laughter of children at play. They are sounds that harken back to the simpler and sweeter moments of childhood. This playground has special significance. It was...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New law bolsters privacy for domestic violence victims

Victims of domestic violence in New York will have an added layer of privacy under a new measure signed into law last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Domestic violence cases have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, as more people were forced inside alongside an abuser. "Of the...
Syracuse, NYinformnny.com

Over 300 guns taken off the streets of Syracuse at gun buyback event

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The largest gun buyback in the New York State Attorney General’s history took place on July 24 in Syracuse. The gun buyback event took place at Saint Lucy’s Food Pantry on Gifford Street, and allowed individuals to exchange unloaded gun placed in a plastic bag for a dollar amount, no questions asked. Assault rifles were worth $250, handguns were $150 and rifles and shotguns were worth $75. Those who brought in non-working or antique guns received about $25.
Public Safetyshorelinemedia.net

Feds eye five cities in gun trafficking fight

The Justice Department is launching an effort in five cities in the U.S. to reduce spiking gun violence by addressing illegal trafficking and prosecuting offenses that help put guns in the hands of criminals. (July 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...

Comments / 0

Community Policy